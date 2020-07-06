All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 1031 North Grant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
1031 North Grant Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:55 PM

1031 North Grant Avenue

1031 North Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1031 North Grant Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly renovated! Located in the charming Little Flower neighborhood, you're within reach of downtown and Irvington. This home has tons of character! Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with brand new cabinets, and freshly updated bathroom. Don't miss out! Tenants pay $40 flat utility fee for water/sewer. Tenants pay all other utilities directly.

Pet Friendly: $250 refundable deposit and then $25/ mo after that.

Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 North Grant Avenue have any available units?
1031 North Grant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 North Grant Avenue have?
Some of 1031 North Grant Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 North Grant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 North Grant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 North Grant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 North Grant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1031 North Grant Avenue offer parking?
No, 1031 North Grant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1031 North Grant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 North Grant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 North Grant Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 North Grant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 North Grant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 North Grant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 North Grant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 North Grant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Notch at Nora
8502 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College