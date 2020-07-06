1031 North Grant Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace range

Newly renovated! Located in the charming Little Flower neighborhood, you're within reach of downtown and Irvington. This home has tons of character! Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with brand new cabinets, and freshly updated bathroom. Don't miss out! Tenants pay $40 flat utility fee for water/sewer. Tenants pay all other utilities directly.



Pet Friendly: $250 refundable deposit and then $25/ mo after that.



Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. TEXT Dan at 815-622-5383 or email dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.