1026 Saint Paul Street

Beautiful, RENOVATED 4 br, 3.5 ba near the highly sought-after Fountain Square area. BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances with granite countertops and spacious center island. Master BR boasts a large walk-in closet & modern bath with an impressive shower. Fully fenced backyard for maximum privacy and large garage. This stunning house is great for entertaining with its breathtaking design and magnificent lighting fixtures. Five minute from the newest coffee shops and eateries in the area. List of brand new items: Windows, Siding, Gutter, Soffits, 50% roof, Fence, Kitchen, Baths, Flooring, 200 amp Electricals, Fixtures, Plumbing, Furnace, AC & Water Heater. The home is virtually new, never lived in after remodel. It's is a CATCH! Must See.