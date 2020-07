Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park doorman e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Scott Residences defines intimate, refined, urban living in the heart of Old Town! Choose from well-designed convertible, one, two and three bedroom residences that offer the best in city living. Step out your front door, grab a latte at the corner Starbucks, and explore the excitement of Old Town. Relax and entertain in the elegant club lounge or billiards parlor. Soak in the sun on the rooftop deck by day, or cozy up to the fire pit by night while surrounded by Chicagos glittering skyline. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center or take your pup to the private dog run. Life at The Scott Residences includes all of this and so much more.