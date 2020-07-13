All apartments in Chicago
Ravenswood Terrace
Ravenswood Terrace

1801 W Argyle St · (312) 248-6462
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One month free on ANY vacant unit! $1,000 up front on any Notice to Vacate unit!
Location

1801 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL 60640
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1807-402 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,418

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 538 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1809-2A · Avail. Sep 12

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 1815H2A · Avail. Aug 16

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 1803-6B · Avail. Aug 30

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1811-3C · Avail. now

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 1803-3B · Avail. Aug 21

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 1803-5C · Avail. Sep 5

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravenswood Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
cats allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Ravenswood Terrace is a 150 unit luxury apartment community surrounding a lush, 1 acre private courtyard. Located in Chicago's charming Ravenswood neighborhood, Ravenswood Terrace is just steps from a brand new Mariano's Fresh Market and LA Fitness as well as the Ravenswood Metra stop and two CTA public transit lines. Each of Ravenswood Terrace's studio, one and two bedroom homes have been constructed with the highest quality finishes including contemporary solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, individually controlled central heat and air conditioning, in-unit washer/dryers plus private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace and sundeck, meeting/media room, a dog run/dog wash, bike storage and a private vegetable garden. On-site parking is also available. With our terrific location and Ravenswood Terrace's condo quality homes and amenities, you'll be telling yourself - I'm home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Move-in Fees: $250 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Certain breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. We have covered and uncovered parking available. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravenswood Terrace have any available units?
Ravenswood Terrace has 20 units available starting at $1,418 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Ravenswood Terrace have?
Some of Ravenswood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravenswood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Ravenswood Terrace is offering the following rent specials: One month free on ANY vacant unit! $1,000 up front on any Notice to Vacate unit!
Is Ravenswood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravenswood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Ravenswood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Ravenswood Terrace offers parking.
Does Ravenswood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravenswood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravenswood Terrace have a pool?
No, Ravenswood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Ravenswood Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Ravenswood Terrace has accessible units.
Does Ravenswood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravenswood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
