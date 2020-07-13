Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden courtyard dog park gym parking bbq/grill bike storage media room cats allowed accessible accepts section 8 cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments key fob access new construction online portal package receiving

Ravenswood Terrace is a 150 unit luxury apartment community surrounding a lush, 1 acre private courtyard. Located in Chicago's charming Ravenswood neighborhood, Ravenswood Terrace is just steps from a brand new Mariano's Fresh Market and LA Fitness as well as the Ravenswood Metra stop and two CTA public transit lines. Each of Ravenswood Terrace's studio, one and two bedroom homes have been constructed with the highest quality finishes including contemporary solid wood cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, individually controlled central heat and air conditioning, in-unit washer/dryers plus private patios and balconies. Community amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace and sundeck, meeting/media room, a dog run/dog wash, bike storage and a private vegetable garden. On-site parking is also available. With our terrific location and Ravenswood Terrace's condo quality homes and amenities, you'll be telling yourself - I'm home!