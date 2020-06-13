77 Apartments for rent in Mokena, IL

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
12089 Sarkis Drive
12089 Sarkis Drive, Mokena, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12089 Sarkis Drive in Mokena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Mokena

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Manor Dr - Unit D
209 Manor Drive, New Lenox, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 bd 1 ba condo great location in New Lenox - 2 bd 1 ba condo in a great location, over looks New Lenox Commons, Post Office, Library, restaurants, Village Hall, train are all within walking distance! Pet Friendly Many amenities within walking

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Willow Rd
115 Willow Road, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 BDRM, 1BA, 2 CAR GARAGE! - Property Id: 289743 3 bedroom , 1 bath, attached 2 car garage! Near schools, shopping, minutes from I-57 & I-80. Laundry hook-up, fireplace, appliances included! Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Colette Highlands
1 Unit Available
10701 Gabrielle Lane
10701 Gabrielle Ln, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1817 sqft
A must see! Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with attached 2 car garage. Located in desirable Colette Highlands! Nice open concept. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eating area with sliding doors leading to balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Village Square of Orland
1 Unit Available
9324 Waterford Lane
9324 Waterford Lane, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Don't miss this one! Townhouse with newer stairs, kitchen, SS appliances, granite counter tops and laminate floor. Kitchen has newer porcelain tiles. Home also has a newer washer & dryer. Loft can be used as 3rd bedroom.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Millennium Lakes
1 Unit Available
7004 Century Court
7004 Century Boulevard, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1700 sqft
no showings until June 18th. STUNNING 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE IN MILLENNIUM LAKES SUBDIVISION WITH UPGRADES.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Sedgwick
1 Unit Available
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
930 South Pine Street
930 South Pine Street, Will County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Rent this completely and stylishly remodeled ranch on a large wooded lot. Has 3 bedrooms and an office that could be possible 4th bedroom. 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
947 Princeton Avenue
947 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 947 Princeton Avenue in Matteson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
16663 South Windsor Lane
16663 South Windsor Lane, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1665 sqft
Immediate occupancy! Beautiful and super clean, move in ready. Conveniently located to I-355.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Barrett Brothers Familyland
1 Unit Available
17544 71st Avenue
17544 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
950 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO FOR RENT. RENT INCLUDES HEAT, WATER, AND DUMPSTER TRASH REMOVAL. SHORT DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN TINLEY PARK FEATURING RESTAURANTS, PUBS, TRAIN AND SHOPPING. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY ON THE FIRST FLOOR.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Orlan Brook
1 Unit Available
15808 86th Avenue
15808 86th Avenue, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
3 bedroom / 2 bath Spacious unit recently remodeled in 2018! Freshly painted. Beautifully updated.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
161 Central Avenue
161 Central Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
15986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 161 Central Avenue in Matteson. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
830 Princeton Avenue
830 Princeton Avenue, Matteson, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
The property was recently rehabbed with a new furnace, new appliances, new kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floor and new carpet. Located in a very quiet subdivision near RT 30 and Central. No neighbors behind you.

Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
Crystal Tree
1 Unit Available
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
Cherry Creek South
1 Unit Available
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
107 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
4206 Lindenwood Drive
4206 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
726 sqft
Welcome to 4206 Lindenwood Drive!
Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,733
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,932
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
6 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Forest
1 Unit Available
327 Somonauk St
327 Somonauk Street, Park Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 bed 1 bath home with large kitchen for rent in Park Forest, IL - 3 bed 1 bath house in Park Forest, IL. Home has a large kitchen with updated appliances, a sliding glass door leads to fenced in yard, no garage just driveway parking.
City GuideMokena
Did you know? Mokena, IL has been the home of some pretty illustrious folks! Some people who once called Mokena home include former NBA player James Augustine, mixed martial arts masters Clay and Jason Guida, actress Karla DeVito, and sports radio host Terry Boers!

Just south of Chicago, in the northeastern corner of Illinois is Mokena, a small Midwestern suburban town of about 18,750 people. There's not too much that goes on in Mokena proper. In fact, many of the people who live there commute into Chicago for work and play. But the town itself is a great place to settle down at night and spend time on the weekends, boasting the best amenities one could imagine in a small Midwestern town.

Moving to Mokena

If you're considering moving to Mokena and making it your home, you'll definitely be able to find tons of rental apartments and property rentals to spark your fancy. When you come for your housing search, be sure to come prepared; consider bringing things like your IDs, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference, letters of employment, proof of income and more. Also be ready to bring a deposit to secure your apartment for rent in Mokena. The town's a popular place to live because it offers an easy commute into Chicago, so it's best to apply for an rental apartment you love before it gets snatched up by someone else!

Finding Your Dream Neighborhood in Mokena

Want to know more about what neighborhoods to move into in Mokena? Check out the list below.

Marley: Marley is the neighborhood that makes up all of western Mokena. It's one of the safest and most expensive neighborhoods in town, so it's most likely you won't end up here if you're on a budget. If you do end up here, though, expect to find beautiful big houses and nice neighborhoods.

Downtown: The center of Mokena is its downtown. While it's nothing like the Windy City nearby, it does have a lot of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options to keep you occupied. You can find some great affordable housing options here.

Arbury Hils: Arbury Hills makes up the eastern portion of Mokena. It's a pretty residential neighborhood, but there are a good mix of properties here, including single family homes and apartments.

Living in Mokena

Lots of people who decide to call Mokena home actually spend most of their time somewhere else: Chicago. It's really easy to get into Chicago, too, because the city is on the Metra rail service line, and you can get into the city via two commuter rail stations, Hickory Creek and Front Street. These trains will take you right to LaSalle Street Station.

If you want to stay in your hometown, of course, you can do that too; there's plenty to do! Residents like to eat; there are some outstanding fine dining joints like Mr. Benny's Steak and Lobster, as well as -- of course -- deep-dish Italian pizza joints like Aurelio's pizza.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mokena?
The average rent price for Mokena rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,200.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mokena?
Some of the colleges located in the Mokena area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mokena?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mokena from include Chicago, Naperville, Aurora, Wheaton, and Lombard.

