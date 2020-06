77 Apartments for rent in Mokena, IL

Finding Your Dream Neighborhood in Mokena

Want to know more about what neighborhoods to move into in Mokena? Check out the list below.

Marley: Marley is the neighborhood that makes up all of western Mokena. It's one of the safest and most expensive neighborhoods in town, so it's most likely you won't end up here if you're on a budget. If you do end up here, though, expect to find beautiful big houses and nice neighborhoods.

Downtown: The center of Mokena is its downtown. While it's nothing like the Windy City nearby, it does have a lot of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options to keep you occupied. You can find some great affordable housing options here.

Arbury Hils: Arbury Hills makes up the eastern portion of Mokena. It's a pretty residential neighborhood, but there are a good mix of properties here, including single family homes and apartments.