77 Apartments for rent in Mokena, IL📍
Just south of Chicago, in the northeastern corner of Illinois is Mokena, a small Midwestern suburban town of about 18,750 people. There's not too much that goes on in Mokena proper. In fact, many of the people who live there commute into Chicago for work and play. But the town itself is a great place to settle down at night and spend time on the weekends, boasting the best amenities one could imagine in a small Midwestern town.
If you're considering moving to Mokena and making it your home, you'll definitely be able to find tons of rental apartments and property rentals to spark your fancy. When you come for your housing search, be sure to come prepared; consider bringing things like your IDs, bank statements, tax returns, letters of reference, letters of employment, proof of income and more. Also be ready to bring a deposit to secure your apartment for rent in Mokena. The town's a popular place to live because it offers an easy commute into Chicago, so it's best to apply for an rental apartment you love before it gets snatched up by someone else!
Want to know more about what neighborhoods to move into in Mokena? Check out the list below.
Marley: Marley is the neighborhood that makes up all of western Mokena. It's one of the safest and most expensive neighborhoods in town, so it's most likely you won't end up here if you're on a budget. If you do end up here, though, expect to find beautiful big houses and nice neighborhoods.
Downtown: The center of Mokena is its downtown. While it's nothing like the Windy City nearby, it does have a lot of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options to keep you occupied. You can find some great affordable housing options here.
Arbury Hils: Arbury Hills makes up the eastern portion of Mokena. It's a pretty residential neighborhood, but there are a good mix of properties here, including single family homes and apartments.
Lots of people who decide to call Mokena home actually spend most of their time somewhere else: Chicago. It's really easy to get into Chicago, too, because the city is on the Metra rail service line, and you can get into the city via two commuter rail stations, Hickory Creek and Front Street. These trains will take you right to LaSalle Street Station.
If you want to stay in your hometown, of course, you can do that too; there's plenty to do! Residents like to eat; there are some outstanding fine dining joints like Mr. Benny's Steak and Lobster, as well as -- of course -- deep-dish Italian pizza joints like Aurelio's pizza.