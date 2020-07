Amenities

Welcome to Pangea Commons in the beautiful Washington Park neighborhood! Our 15-unit building at 5047 S Champlain features recently renovated apartments that are pre-wired for phone & cable. Walking distance to The University of Chicago campus, Walgreens, Tastee Cafe, and Washington Park. Commute easily via CTA Red and Green Lines at 51st or CTA bus lines 2, 3, 4, & 15. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!