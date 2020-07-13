Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Check out Pangea Commons in the beautiful Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago! Our 27-unit building offers recently rehabbed apartments with competitive rent specials, amazing resident benefits and gorgeous layouts! Some amenities include pre-wired phone/cable, dining room, sunroom, and more! Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Sharks Fish & Chicken, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and several schools. Commute easily via CTA Red and Green Line at 51st and CTA bus lines 3, 4, and 15. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing!