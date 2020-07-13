All apartments in Chicago
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence

5019 S St Lawrence Ave · (312) 634-6241
Location

5019 S St Lawrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence.

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Check out Pangea Commons in the beautiful Washington Park neighborhood of Chicago! Our 27-unit building offers recently rehabbed apartments with competitive rent specials, amazing resident benefits and gorgeous layouts! Some amenities include pre-wired phone/cable, dining room, sunroom, and more! Walking distance to Washington Park, Walgreens, Sharks Fish & Chicken, Walmart Neighborhood Market, and several schools. Commute easily via CTA Red and Green Line at 51st and CTA bus lines 3, 4, and 15. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence have any available units?
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence have?
Some of Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence pet-friendly?
No, Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence offer parking?
No, Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence does not offer parking.
Does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence have a pool?
No, Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence have accessible units?
No, Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea Commons - 5019 S St Lawrence does not have units with dishwashers.
