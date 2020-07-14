Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments

Amenities

7643 S Stewart is a beautifully rehabbed 36 unit apartment building in Auburn Gresham, Chicago. This building features 2-3 bedroom apartments with pre-wired phone/cable, a dining room or eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat! The property also offers covered parking and laundry on-site. This location is easily accessible via CTA Red Line at 79th or CTA bus lines 24, 29, & 75. Walking distance to McDonald's, A&J Food Market, Auburn Park Lagoon, and Family Dollar. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

