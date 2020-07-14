All apartments in Chicago
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments

7643 S Stewart Ave · (312) 878-2743
Location

7643 S Stewart Ave, Chicago, IL 60620
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
7643 S Stewart is a beautifully rehabbed 36 unit apartment building in Auburn Gresham, Chicago. This building features 2-3 bedroom apartments with pre-wired phone/cable, a dining room or eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, and free heat! The property also offers covered parking and laundry on-site. This location is easily accessible via CTA Red Line at 79th or CTA bus lines 24, 29, & 75. Walking distance to McDonald's, A&J Food Market, Auburn Park Lagoon, and Family Dollar. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments have any available units?
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments have?
Some of Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea 7643 S Stewart Avenue Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
