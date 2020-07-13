Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments

Amenities

This 40-unit property in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Big Salem's Food Mart and Gulf of Aden Food Mart. Commute easily via CTA 71st South Shore Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!



