Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments

This 40-unit property in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Big Salem's Food Mart and Gulf of Aden Food Mart. Commute easily via CTA 71st South Shore Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!
Nearby Pangea Apartments
South Shore Apartments Greater Grand Crossing Apartments Washington Park Apartments Chatham Apartments