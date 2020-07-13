All apartments in Chicago
Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1734 E 72nd St · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1734 E 72nd St, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
courtyard
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
This 40-unit property in South Shore, Chicago features On-Site Laundry, Phone Entry Intercom, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors and Pre-Wired Phone/Cable. Walking distance to Big Salem's Food Mart and Gulf of Aden Food Mart. Commute easily via CTA 71st South Shore Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the Bryn Mawr stop. Pets are welcome! Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10 monthly pet rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (Pitbulls, rotweiller, german shepherd, chow, dobermen, etc)
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments have any available units?
Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments have?
Some of Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments offers parking.
Does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments have a pool?
No, Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pangea 1734 E 72nd Street Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
