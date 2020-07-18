Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave

Amenities

APARTMENT FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX #2 CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH | $1450 MO. - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH..Gorgeous 5 bedroom Family Single home For Rent!! This Beautiful home has all the lighting and space anyone dreams of for their home. The house has Laminated floors throughout, five large well-lit bedrooms with oversize energy efficient windows, great sized closets equipped with shelves and storage space throughout, 2 large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and appliances are included. Building is professionally managed and maintained. Call today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5682723)