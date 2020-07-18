All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave

8629 South Colfax Avenue · (773) 572-9477
Location

8629 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
APARTMENT FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX #2 CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH | $1450 MO. - SINGLE FAMILY HOME FOR RENT | 8629 S. COLFAX CHICAGO | 5 BR | 2 BATH..Gorgeous 5 bedroom Family Single home For Rent!! This Beautiful home has all the lighting and space anyone dreams of for their home. The house has Laminated floors throughout, five large well-lit bedrooms with oversize energy efficient windows, great sized closets equipped with shelves and storage space throughout, 2 large kitchen with lots of cabinets, and appliances are included. Building is professionally managed and maintained. Call today.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5682723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave have any available units?
Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave currently offering any rent specials?
Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave pet-friendly?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave offer parking?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave does not offer parking.
Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave have a pool?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave does not have a pool.
Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave have accessible units?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave does not have accessible units.
Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, Manzo Colfax-8629 S Colfax Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
