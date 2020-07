Essex on the Park

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry extra storage oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room dog grooming area dog park doorman e-payments game room green community key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community valet service yoga

The bar is as high as the building is tall. This masterfully designed apartment community perched on Chicago's prestigious Michigan Avenue offers upscale accommodations, enviable conveniences and vibrant city living. And with Lake Michigan and Grant Park at your doorstep, you'll enjoy incomparable views - and easy access to downtown adventure. Brand new apartment homes now leasing.