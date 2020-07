EnV Chicago

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool lobby cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse dog park hot tub internet access package receiving

EnVision. Every element of your busy life catered to. EnVision the view out your stunning, seamless glass windows to the sparkling city skyline, overlooking the hottest restaurants, galleries, showrooms, and nightlife the city has to offer, all at your doorstep. EnVogue. Be surrounded with impeccable fashion; your neighbors are couture design showrooms, award winning restaurants, the most talked about nightclubs, and for moments you want to escape the endless hustle outside, step into the sleek lobby and the finest finishes await you in your private home.