954 West Grace Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Hardwood Floors, Laundry In Unit, Central Heat/AC, Duplex Up, SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Lots of Natural Light, Patio, Fireplace



Pet Policy: Pet friendly with restrictions on aggressive breeds. Pet fee is one time fee of $300 per pet. No pet rent. 2 pets per unit.



1B/1Bath Duplex Units Available In The Heart Of Wrigleyville



SPECIAL NEW LEASE INCENTIVE: $1,500 short term rate through 4/30/20. Rental rate raises to $1925

as of 5/01/20 through 4/30/21.



1Bed/1Bath Duplexes in a Wonderful Gated Property in the Heart of Wrigleyville! Features in unit laundry, hardwood floors, rehabbed bathrooms and kitchens! Parking options available for additional fee.



