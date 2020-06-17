All apartments in Chicago
Location

954 West Grace Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amenities:
Hardwood Floors, Laundry In Unit, Central Heat/AC, Duplex Up, SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Breakfast Bar, Lots of Natural Light, Patio, Fireplace

Pet Policy: Pet friendly with restrictions on aggressive breeds. Pet fee is one time fee of $300 per pet. No pet rent. 2 pets per unit.

Description:
1B/1Bath Duplex Units Available In The Heart Of Wrigleyville

SPECIAL NEW LEASE INCENTIVE: $1,500 short term rate through 4/30/20. Rental rate raises to $1925
as of 5/01/20 through 4/30/21.

1Bed/1Bath Duplexes in a Wonderful Gated Property in the Heart of Wrigleyville! Features in unit laundry, hardwood floors, rehabbed bathrooms and kitchens! Parking options available for additional fee.

***Pictures may be of a similar unit***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 954 West Grace Street have any available units?
954 West Grace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 954 West Grace Street have?
Some of 954 West Grace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 954 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
954 West Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 954 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 954 West Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 954 West Grace Street offer parking?
Yes, 954 West Grace Street does offer parking.
Does 954 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 954 West Grace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 954 West Grace Street have a pool?
No, 954 West Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 954 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 954 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 954 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 954 West Grace Street has units with dishwashers.
