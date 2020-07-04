944 West 31st Place

Amenities

Spacious 4 Bed / 1 bath apartment for rent the heart of Bridgeport! New flooring throughout. Kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinet. Large living room and dining room. Central heating and air conditioning system. In-unit laundry. A ton of natural light. Updated bathroom. Outdoor parking space also available for an additional $50. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, parks, bus stop..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.