Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

944 West 31st Place

944 West 31st Place · (773) 886-0660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

944 West 31st Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Bridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2FL · Avail. now

$1,350

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 4 Bed / 1 bath apartment for rent the heart of Bridgeport! New flooring throughout. Kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinet. Large living room and dining room. Central heating and air conditioning system. In-unit laundry. A ton of natural light. Updated bathroom. Outdoor parking space also available for an additional $50. Few mins walk to shops, local restaurants, grocery stores, library, banks, schools, parks, bus stop..etc. Close to Downtown and all major highways. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 West 31st Place have any available units?
944 West 31st Place has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 944 West 31st Place currently offering any rent specials?
944 West 31st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 West 31st Place pet-friendly?
No, 944 West 31st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 944 West 31st Place offer parking?
Yes, 944 West 31st Place offers parking.
Does 944 West 31st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 944 West 31st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 West 31st Place have a pool?
No, 944 West 31st Place does not have a pool.
Does 944 West 31st Place have accessible units?
No, 944 West 31st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 944 West 31st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 West 31st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 West 31st Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 944 West 31st Place has units with air conditioning.
