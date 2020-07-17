All apartments in Chicago
933 W Dakin St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

933 W Dakin St

933 West Dakin Street · (312) 687-3503
Location

933 West Dakin Street, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2900 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Gorgeous Gut Rehab! W/D in Unit & Central Air. - Property Id: 304488

BRAND NEW gut rehabbed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit offers central heat and A/C, in unit washer/dryer, brand new kitchen with condo quality stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, and gorgeous kitchen cabinets from Italy. Large bathrooms, spacious living area, and all bedrooms fit queen or king size beds. 1 block from the Sheridan Red Line and Purple Line stop, tons of bars, restaurants, and all the shows and entertainment of Lakeview/Wrigleyville! Covered and uncovered parking is available for rent.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/933-w-dakin-st-chicago-il/304488
Property Id 304488

(RLNE5936935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 W Dakin St have any available units?
933 W Dakin St has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 W Dakin St have?
Some of 933 W Dakin St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 W Dakin St currently offering any rent specials?
933 W Dakin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 W Dakin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 W Dakin St is pet friendly.
Does 933 W Dakin St offer parking?
Yes, 933 W Dakin St offers parking.
Does 933 W Dakin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 W Dakin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 W Dakin St have a pool?
No, 933 W Dakin St does not have a pool.
Does 933 W Dakin St have accessible units?
No, 933 W Dakin St does not have accessible units.
Does 933 W Dakin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 W Dakin St has units with dishwashers.
