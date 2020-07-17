933 W Dakin St

Amenities

Gorgeous Gut Rehab! W/D in Unit & Central Air. - Property Id: 304488



BRAND NEW gut rehabbed 3 bedroom/2 bathroom unit offers central heat and A/C, in unit washer/dryer, brand new kitchen with condo quality stainless steel appliance package, quartz countertops, and gorgeous kitchen cabinets from Italy. Large bathrooms, spacious living area, and all bedrooms fit queen or king size beds. 1 block from the Sheridan Red Line and Purple Line stop, tons of bars, restaurants, and all the shows and entertainment of Lakeview/Wrigleyville! Covered and uncovered parking is available for rent.



Miguel Tineo

Leasing Agent

312-687-3503

miguel@liveherehomes.com

