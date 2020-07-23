Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher yoga some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities yoga

Available 08/01/20 Great 1 Bed in Lincoln Park - Property Id: 262202



Ideally located in Lincoln Park, this unit is a can't miss opportunity. Everything desired is in the vicinity: numerous bars and restaurants (The River Kitchen and Bar, Zizi's Café, Replay Lincoln Park, George Street Pub, etc), CTA trains (Wellington and Diversey Brown and Purple Lines), recreational places (Kingston Mines which is half a mile away, Corepower Yoga, Lincoln Park Athletic Club), and markets (Trader Joe's and Walmart are half a mile away).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/928-w-george-st-chicago-il/262202

Property Id 262202



(RLNE5963219)