9147 S. Normal Ave 2

Amenities
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732
Professionally managed 3 unit building
Recently Rehabbed
2bd/1ba $900/Month
$600 non refundable move in fee
Required upon approval
Free Heat & Electric + A/C
Description:
Private Walk up 2bd/1Ba Apartment
Brand new carpeted flooring throughout
Generous size bedrooms
Small living room Spacious Eat - in kitchen
White Appliances include:
Refrigerator & Electric Stove
All utilities included
Enclosed back porch
Fenced backyard perfect
for family gatherings
Shared laundry on site (coin operated)
Qualifications:
Owners looking for a mature ,
responsible tenant
No Recent evictions, open bankruptcies,
or judgements will be accepted
Must be at current employment
2 years or more
Applicant(s) income must be 2& 1/2 times
The Rent amount Monthly after taxes
Good Rental history,
this is a smoke free building
Sorry No pets allowed no exceptions
For a private tour of this unit
Contact Mr. Vegus Capelli with
Dreamspots Leasing & Sales
(773) 593 -3562 for faster response
please text
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9147-s.-normal-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/311732
Property Id 311732
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5961780)