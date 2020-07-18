9147 S. Normal Ave 2

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included recently renovated air conditioning carpet

2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732



Professionally managed 3 unit building

Recently Rehabbed

2bd/1ba $900/Month

$600 non refundable move in fee

Required upon approval

Free Heat & Electric + A/C



Description:

Private Walk up 2bd/1Ba Apartment

Brand new carpeted flooring throughout

Generous size bedrooms

Small living room Spacious Eat - in kitchen

White Appliances include:

Refrigerator & Electric Stove

All utilities included

Enclosed back porch

Fenced backyard perfect

for family gatherings

Shared laundry on site (coin operated)



Qualifications:

Owners looking for a mature ,

responsible tenant

No Recent evictions, open bankruptcies,

or judgements will be accepted

Must be at current employment

2 years or more

Applicant(s) income must be 2& 1/2 times

The Rent amount Monthly after taxes

Good Rental history,

this is a smoke free building

Sorry No pets allowed no exceptions



For a private tour of this unit

Contact Mr. Vegus Capelli with

Dreamspots Leasing & Sales

(773) 593 -3562 for faster response

please text

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9147-s.-normal-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/311732

(RLNE5961780)