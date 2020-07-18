All apartments in Chicago
9147 S. Normal Ave 2
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9147 S. Normal Ave 2

9147 South Normal Avenue · (773) 593-3562
Location

9147 South Normal Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Washington Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2BD/1BA Apartment All utilities included - Property Id: 311732

Professionally managed 3 unit building
Recently Rehabbed
2bd/1ba $900/Month
$600 non refundable move in fee
Required upon approval
Free Heat & Electric + A/C

Description:
Private Walk up 2bd/1Ba Apartment
Brand new carpeted flooring throughout
Generous size bedrooms
Small living room Spacious Eat - in kitchen
White Appliances include:
Refrigerator & Electric Stove
All utilities included
Enclosed back porch
Fenced backyard perfect
for family gatherings
Shared laundry on site (coin operated)

Qualifications:
Owners looking for a mature ,
responsible tenant
No Recent evictions, open bankruptcies,
or judgements will be accepted
Must be at current employment
2 years or more
Applicant(s) income must be 2& 1/2 times
The Rent amount Monthly after taxes
Good Rental history,
this is a smoke free building
Sorry No pets allowed no exceptions

For a private tour of this unit
Contact Mr. Vegus Capelli with
Dreamspots Leasing & Sales
(773) 593 -3562 for faster response
please text
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9147-s.-normal-ave-chicago-il-unit-2/311732
Property Id 311732

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 have any available units?
9147 S. Normal Ave 2 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 have?
Some of 9147 S. Normal Ave 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
9147 S. Normal Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9147 S. Normal Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
