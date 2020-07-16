All apartments in Chicago
903 W Addison St

903 West Addison Street · (773) 766-5103
Location

903 West Addison Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 903 W Addison St · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bbq/grill
903 W Addison St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Apartment in the Heart of Wrigleyville - Centrally located on Addison, This spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is mere steps away from the marvelous Wrigley Field, Clark street restaurants, and the Addison Red Line!! Easy walk to shops, restaurants, gyms, Whole Foods, and the lake front.

This apartment features an open floor plan with separate living and dining areas as well as a large kitchen with newer appliances. This unit also has access to a backyard with patio space perfect for having a barbecue. The building's washer and dryer are FREE to use and located downstairs and only for you!

Don't miss out on your chance to enjoy the BEST of living in the most lively neighborhoods in the City!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3240239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 W Addison St have any available units?
903 W Addison St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 W Addison St have?
Some of 903 W Addison St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 W Addison St currently offering any rent specials?
903 W Addison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 W Addison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 W Addison St is pet friendly.
Does 903 W Addison St offer parking?
No, 903 W Addison St does not offer parking.
Does 903 W Addison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 W Addison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 W Addison St have a pool?
No, 903 W Addison St does not have a pool.
Does 903 W Addison St have accessible units?
No, 903 W Addison St does not have accessible units.
Does 903 W Addison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 W Addison St has units with dishwashers.
