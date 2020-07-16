Amenities

903 W Addison St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Apartment in the Heart of Wrigleyville - Centrally located on Addison, This spacious 3 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is mere steps away from the marvelous Wrigley Field, Clark street restaurants, and the Addison Red Line!! Easy walk to shops, restaurants, gyms, Whole Foods, and the lake front.



This apartment features an open floor plan with separate living and dining areas as well as a large kitchen with newer appliances. This unit also has access to a backyard with patio space perfect for having a barbecue. The building's washer and dryer are FREE to use and located downstairs and only for you!



Don't miss out on your chance to enjoy the BEST of living in the most lively neighborhoods in the City!



No Cats Allowed



