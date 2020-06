902 West Belle Plaine

Amenities

RECENT RENOVATION, SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH DUPLEX ON A QUIET TREE LINED STREET IN THE LAKEVIEW/ BUENA PARK NEIGHBORHOODS - HOME RUN LOCATION ! FEATURES WIDE PLANK WOOD FLOORS THRU OUT, SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, 42" CUSTOM CABINETS, GAS RANGE, 2 PANTRIES FOR ADDED STORAGE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM OFF KITCHEN IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING OR DEN/BONUS SPACE. LIVING ROOM FEATURES HIGH CEILINGS AND CEILING FAN. NEWER BATHS WITH SOAKING TUB, PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS. ENTERTAIN ON YOUR HUGE PRIVATE BALCONY & DECK, PERFECT FOR GRILLING & CHILLING. HIGH EFFICIENCY CENTRAL HEAT/AC, TONS OF CLOSETS & STORAGE. UNBEATABLE LOCATION IN THE SHADOWS OF WRIGLEY FIELD IS A WALKERS PARADISE & BOASTS A 93 WALK SCORE & IS STEPS TO WRIGLEY FIELD, LAKEFRONT, RESTAURANTS/NIGHTLIFE/GROCERIES/SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION (RED LINE & BUSES - SEVEN MINUTE WALK TO SHERIDAN RED LINE STOP). ON SITE MAINTENANCE. RESIDENTIAL PARKING PERMITS. CATS OK/SMALL PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO SECURITY DEPOSIT !



Terms: One year lease