Chicago, IL
901 W MADISON ST
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

901 W MADISON ST

901 West Madison Street · (708) 469-9160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Stunning 1BR/1.5BA Apartment w/Heat & Parking Included Avail 10/1 ~ Prime West Loop!
If you enjoy space, natural light, in building garage parking, and the security of a safe building, then this is the place for you! Larger 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors. The condo includes stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and private double-sized patio. The unit has great natural lighting through out. The bedroom is spacious and includes an ensuite master bathroom. The only utilities the renter needs to pay for is electric. Gas, water, heat basic cable and basic Internet are all included. Clean building, with incredible location that is walking distance to everything desired within the West Loop. Building includes a door attendant, a gym, a "party room", and one in building garage parking spot. Separate storage locker in addition to a dog run as well as public patio with grill. The West Loop has it all, and the location of this condo puts you within walking distance to where you want to go. Great night life, easy access to public transportation, and a plethora of restaurants surround the area. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 W MADISON ST have any available units?
901 W MADISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 W MADISON ST have?
Some of 901 W MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 W MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
901 W MADISON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 W MADISON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 W MADISON ST is pet friendly.
Does 901 W MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 901 W MADISON ST does offer parking.
Does 901 W MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 W MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 W MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 901 W MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 901 W MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 901 W MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 901 W MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 W MADISON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
