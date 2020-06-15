901 W MADISON ST

Amenities

Stunning 1BR/1.5BA Apartment w/Heat & Parking Included Avail 10/1 ~ Prime West Loop!

If you enjoy space, natural light, in building garage parking, and the security of a safe building, then this is the place for you! Larger 1 bedroom 1.5 bath with floor to ceiling windows and hardwood floors. The condo includes stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer and private double-sized patio. The unit has great natural lighting through out. The bedroom is spacious and includes an ensuite master bathroom. The only utilities the renter needs to pay for is electric. Gas, water, heat basic cable and basic Internet are all included. Clean building, with incredible location that is walking distance to everything desired within the West Loop. Building includes a door attendant, a gym, a "party room", and one in building garage parking spot. Separate storage locker in addition to a dog run as well as public patio with grill. The West Loop has it all, and the location of this condo puts you within walking distance to where you want to go. Great night life, easy access to public transportation, and a plethora of restaurants surround the area. Don't miss out!