9005 S Loomis St #2

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - Property Id: 293936



Bright and Spacious two bedroom apartment near Brained Park, just a few minutes from Evergreen Plaza shopping center. This unit is clean and ready to move in. This apartment features hardwood floors, walk-in closet, stainless steel applications in the kitchen, and a newly renovated bathroom.



Requirements:

3x RENT

NO EVICTIONS

NO BANKRUPTCIES



Please email Kendall Benton at kendall.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293936

