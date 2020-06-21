All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 9005 S Loomis St #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
9005 S Loomis St #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

9005 S Loomis St #2

9005 S Loomis St · (708) 576-1182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9005 S Loomis St, Chicago, IL 60620
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE FOR RENT! - Property Id: 293936

Bright and Spacious two bedroom apartment near Brained Park, just a few minutes from Evergreen Plaza shopping center. This unit is clean and ready to move in. This apartment features hardwood floors, walk-in closet, stainless steel applications in the kitchen, and a newly renovated bathroom.

Requirements:
3x RENT
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES

Please email Kendall Benton at kendall.dreamspots@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293936
Property Id 293936

(RLNE5832903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9005 S Loomis St #2 have any available units?
9005 S Loomis St #2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 9005 S Loomis St #2 have?
Some of 9005 S Loomis St #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9005 S Loomis St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
9005 S Loomis St #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9005 S Loomis St #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9005 S Loomis St #2 is pet friendly.
Does 9005 S Loomis St #2 offer parking?
No, 9005 S Loomis St #2 does not offer parking.
Does 9005 S Loomis St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9005 S Loomis St #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9005 S Loomis St #2 have a pool?
No, 9005 S Loomis St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 9005 S Loomis St #2 have accessible units?
No, 9005 S Loomis St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 9005 S Loomis St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9005 S Loomis St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9005 S Loomis St #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

768 W. Jackson
768 W Jackson Blvd
Chicago, IL 60661
Reside on Clark
2200 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Wolcott Court Apartments
4810 N Wolcott Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
North Water
340 E North Water St
Chicago, IL 60611
5055-61 N Damen
5055 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity