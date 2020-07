Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 15-unit building at 8951 South Ada Street is located in the Brainerd area! Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and heat included! Conveniently located near Pete's Produce Loomis, Subway Restaurants, Brainerd Park, and the Brainerd Branch of the Chicago Public Library! Plus, easily accessible to public transit such as the RI Brainerd Train station! Call today to schedule a showing!