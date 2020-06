Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

New beautiful location 1BD 1Bath - Property Id: 287144



New Beautiful rehabbed location 1bd 1Bath $825/Month $495/ non refundable move in fee upon approval.

Laundry in building

Heat and water included

Requirements

575 credit score

3xs monthly income

No evictions ,No bankruptcies,No Judgement

Current job 3-5 yrs no exceptions on requirements.



For all Showings TEXT Mercedes Mercedes with Dream Spots Leasing (773)931-9888 for faster response please TEXT.

No Pets Allowed



