8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1

pet friendly online portal

cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dogs allowed

3br/1br house - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with modern appliances, spacious floor plan, backyard. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.



Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and move-in fee is payable in full before tenant moves in.



For more details and showing appointments, please call our office at (773)- 561-3585.



No Dogs Allowed



