8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1

8755 South Colfax Avenue · (773) 561-3585
Location

8755 South Colfax Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
online portal
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
online portal
dogs allowed
3br/1br house - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with modern appliances, spacious floor plan, backyard. Close to highway, transportation, shopping and restaurants. Tenant is responsible to pay for electric and cooking gas bill. Tenant is also responsible for heat. Section 8 welcome.

Make your stay more convenient with our free online rent payment and online maintenance request options. One year lease required. One month's rent and move-in fee is payable in full before tenant moves in.

For more details and showing appointments, please call our office at (773)- 561-3585.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4496751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8755 S Colfax Ave Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
