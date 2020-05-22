All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 870 Buckingham.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
870 Buckingham
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:36 PM

870 Buckingham

870 W Buckingham Pl · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

870 W Buckingham Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new and stunning three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in the heart of Lakeview features all new everything! Chef's kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, central air, new hardwood floors throughout, large living and dining rooms, beautiful original built-in hutch, decorative fireplace, queen size bedrooms, good closet space, new bathrooms, in-unit laundry, back deck and close to Lakeview shops, cafes, nightlife and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Buckingham have any available units?
870 Buckingham has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Buckingham have?
Some of 870 Buckingham's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Buckingham currently offering any rent specials?
870 Buckingham isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Buckingham pet-friendly?
No, 870 Buckingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 870 Buckingham offer parking?
No, 870 Buckingham does not offer parking.
Does 870 Buckingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Buckingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Buckingham have a pool?
No, 870 Buckingham does not have a pool.
Does 870 Buckingham have accessible units?
No, 870 Buckingham does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Buckingham have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 870 Buckingham has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 870 Buckingham?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside on Green Street
504 N Green St
Chicago, IL 60642
777 South State
2 E 8th St
Chicago, IL 60605
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
5128-5132 S. Cornell Avenue
5128 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Eleven40
1140 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607
5320-5326.5 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S Drexel Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity