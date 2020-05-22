870 Buckingham

Amenities
Brand new and stunning three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom in the heart of Lakeview features all new everything! Chef's kitchen with new cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, microwave, fridge, dishwasher, central air, new hardwood floors throughout, large living and dining rooms, beautiful original built-in hutch, decorative fireplace, queen size bedrooms, good closet space, new bathrooms, in-unit laundry, back deck and close to Lakeview shops, cafes, nightlife and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease