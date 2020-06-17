All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

862 North Francisco Avenue

862 North Francisco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

862 North Francisco Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Come see this bright, sunny & fully updated top-floor unit in a newly renovated 2-flat bldg! 1 Garage Space included; Add'l Parking Pad available for $50/mth; BRAND NEW kitchen and sunroom combo with sparkling new SS appliances; Professionally designed and relaxing Front Yard and Backyard spaces that include a freshly painted Front Porch and a large Brick Back Patio with Stone Fire Pit Area. Other 2020 Updates and Upgrades: New everything in the Bathroom, professionally organized Closets, refinished, Hardwood Floors, fresh Paint throughout. Separate Living Room and Dining Room with original molding and built-in cabinetry. NO DEPOSIT, FREE Laundry, Water and Street Parking; Additional pet fees: $350/dog, $200/cat (pet size, breed and number are subject to landlord approval). 1st Month + move-in fee of $500 due at signing. 1-year lease with option to renew. Vacant and easy to show! Walk Score: 88, Bike Score: 96; Quiet street in a perfect location! 1 Block to CTA bus stops for Chicago Ave and Grand Ave routes, 2 Blocks to Humboldt Park & Beach/Sports Fields/Community Center/Public Pool/Community Gardens/NEW First Ascent Climbing Gym, 1 mile to 606 Trail, Walk to Restaurants/Cafes/Bars - California Clipper, Feed, Continental Lounge, Spinning J Bakery, Taco El Jalisciense, Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar, Dante's Pizza, Cafe Marie-Jeanne, CC Ferns, Flying Saucer, Lucy's and more! Bike to the Loop in 15 min. via Augusta to Milwaukee! Easy biking to Logan/Wicker/Bucktown/Ukranian Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 North Francisco Avenue have any available units?
862 North Francisco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 862 North Francisco Avenue have?
Some of 862 North Francisco Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 862 North Francisco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
862 North Francisco Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 North Francisco Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 North Francisco Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 862 North Francisco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 862 North Francisco Avenue does offer parking.
Does 862 North Francisco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 862 North Francisco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 North Francisco Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 862 North Francisco Avenue has a pool.
Does 862 North Francisco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 862 North Francisco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 862 North Francisco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 862 North Francisco Avenue has units with dishwashers.
