862 North Francisco Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden fire pit gym parking pool garage

Come see this bright, sunny & fully updated top-floor unit in a newly renovated 2-flat bldg! 1 Garage Space included; Add'l Parking Pad available for $50/mth; BRAND NEW kitchen and sunroom combo with sparkling new SS appliances; Professionally designed and relaxing Front Yard and Backyard spaces that include a freshly painted Front Porch and a large Brick Back Patio with Stone Fire Pit Area. Other 2020 Updates and Upgrades: New everything in the Bathroom, professionally organized Closets, refinished, Hardwood Floors, fresh Paint throughout. Separate Living Room and Dining Room with original molding and built-in cabinetry. NO DEPOSIT, FREE Laundry, Water and Street Parking; Additional pet fees: $350/dog, $200/cat (pet size, breed and number are subject to landlord approval). 1st Month + move-in fee of $500 due at signing. 1-year lease with option to renew. Vacant and easy to show! Walk Score: 88, Bike Score: 96; Quiet street in a perfect location! 1 Block to CTA bus stops for Chicago Ave and Grand Ave routes, 2 Blocks to Humboldt Park & Beach/Sports Fields/Community Center/Public Pool/Community Gardens/NEW First Ascent Climbing Gym, 1 mile to 606 Trail, Walk to Restaurants/Cafes/Bars - California Clipper, Feed, Continental Lounge, Spinning J Bakery, Taco El Jalisciense, Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar, Dante's Pizza, Cafe Marie-Jeanne, CC Ferns, Flying Saucer, Lucy's and more! Bike to the Loop in 15 min. via Augusta to Milwaukee! Easy biking to Logan/Wicker/Bucktown/Ukranian Village.