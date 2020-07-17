All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
862 N Marshfield Ave 1F
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

862 N Marshfield Ave 1F

862 North Marshfield Avenue · (417) 234-0684
Location

862 North Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1F · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit 1F Available 08/01/20 West Town Two bed / One bath - Property Id: 304092

Tucked away in WEST TOWN / EAST VILLAGE, this building is located on a beautiful tree-lined street and is literally steps from dozens of award winning restaurants on both Chicago ave and Division st, the Blue Line station on Division, the Ashland and Chicago bus routes, and many more conveniences of living in a great Neighborhood. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, and central heat. West Town, East Village, and Wicker Park surround this location, giving you limitless nearby options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between including well known cafes, boutique shopping, and everyday conveniences. Please reach out for additional information and/or to arrange a private viewing! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/862-n-marshfield-ave-chicago-il-unit-1f/304092
Property Id 304092

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5962019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F have any available units?
862 N Marshfield Ave 1F has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F currently offering any rent specials?
862 N Marshfield Ave 1F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F pet-friendly?
Yes, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F is pet friendly.
Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F offer parking?
No, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F does not offer parking.
Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F have a pool?
No, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F does not have a pool.
Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F have accessible units?
No, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F does not have accessible units.
Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F have units with air conditioning?
No, 862 N Marshfield Ave 1F does not have units with air conditioning.
