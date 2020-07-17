862 N Marshfield Ave 1F

Amenities

Tucked away in WEST TOWN / EAST VILLAGE, this building is located on a beautiful tree-lined street and is literally steps from dozens of award winning restaurants on both Chicago ave and Division st, the Blue Line station on Division, the Ashland and Chicago bus routes, and many more conveniences of living in a great Neighborhood. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, and central heat. West Town, East Village, and Wicker Park surround this location, giving you limitless nearby options for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between including well known cafes, boutique shopping, and everyday conveniences. Please reach out for additional information and/or to arrange a private viewing! Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

