853 West Lill Ave. Apt.

853 West Lill Avenue · (773) 549-5443
Location

853 West Lill Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Huge older 2 Bed / 2 Bath w/ Central Air @ Lill &amp;amp; Halsted · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
- Older space but a tons of living area to use
- king bedrooms w/ lots of closets space
- eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage
- Hard wood floors
- attractive decorative fire place in living room and spacious separate dining room
deck space
- Vintage bathrooms and solid water pressure

- central air and central heat
- Close to DePaul, shopping, gym, night life and El train
- laundry room in basement
- Assigned building engineer

- professional management company with over 45 years experience

- 24 hour emergency call center

- no security deposit

Lill & Halsted

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php

(RLNE4054193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. have any available units?
853 West Lill Ave. Apt. has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. have?
Some of 853 West Lill Ave. Apt.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. currently offering any rent specials?
853 West Lill Ave. Apt. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. pet-friendly?
No, 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. offer parking?
No, 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. does not offer parking.
Does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. have a pool?
No, 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. does not have a pool.
Does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. have accessible units?
No, 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. does not have accessible units.
Does 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 West Lill Ave. Apt. does not have units with dishwashers.
