853 West Lill Ave. Apt.

Amenities
- Older space but a tons of living area to use
- king bedrooms w/ lots of closets space
- eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage
- Hard wood floors
- attractive decorative fire place in living room and spacious separate dining room
deck space
- Vintage bathrooms and solid water pressure
- central air and central heat
- Close to DePaul, shopping, gym, night life and El train
- laundry room in basement
- Assigned building engineer
- professional management company with over 45 years experience
- 24 hour emergency call center
- no security deposit
Lill & Halsted
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range go to our website @ http://www.icmproperties.com/find.php
(RLNE4054193)