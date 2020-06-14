853 West Lill Ave. Apt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

- Older space but a tons of living area to use

- king bedrooms w/ lots of closets space

- eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet storage

- Hard wood floors

- attractive decorative fire place in living room and spacious separate dining room

deck space

- Vintage bathrooms and solid water pressure



- central air and central heat

- Close to DePaul, shopping, gym, night life and El train

- laundry room in basement

- Assigned building engineer



- professional management company with over 45 years experience



- 24 hour emergency call center



- no security deposit



Lill & Halsted



