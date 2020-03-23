All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

8509 W Catherine Unit 389

8509 West Catherine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8509 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60656
O'Hare

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
8509 W Catherine Unit 389 Available 07/16/20 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent near Cumberland Blue Line! - Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo available for rent on July 16, 2020. Just minutes away walking from the Cumberland Blue line station, or the 81W bus will take you straight there! Perfect for flight attendants or pilots! Remodeled living room, dining room, and kitchen. Comes with 1 parking space, plenty of street parking, and parking area is covered with 24 hour video surveillance! Rent includes gas, heat, and water. Need to occupy ASAP!

(RLNE5845912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 have any available units?
8509 W Catherine Unit 389 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 currently offering any rent specials?
8509 W Catherine Unit 389 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 pet-friendly?
No, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 offer parking?
Yes, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 does offer parking.
Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 have a pool?
No, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 does not have a pool.
Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 have accessible units?
No, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8509 W Catherine Unit 389 does not have units with air conditioning.
