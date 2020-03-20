850 West Fullerton Avenue West

Amenities
Lincoln Park/DePaul single family home in central location near park, shops, restaurants, public transit, and more. - Open and airy main floor with wonderful light, large living room, separate dining room, cook's kitchen with huge island. Breakfast room open to spacious deck. Three bedrooms on one level with two updated bathrooms. Master has double sinks and large walk in shower.Ground level features expansive great room and 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. 2nd laundry on main floor. 2 car attached garage plus space for multiple cars in deep driveway.No smoking please. Pet negotiable with Landlord's prior written approval and additional fee.