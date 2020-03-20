850 West Fullerton Avenue West

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Lincoln Park/DePaul single family home in central location near park, shops, restaurants, public transit, and more. - Open and airy main floor with wonderful light, large living room, separate dining room, cook's kitchen with huge island. Breakfast room open to spacious deck. Three bedrooms on one level with two updated bathrooms. Master has double sinks and large walk in shower.Ground level features expansive great room and 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. 2nd laundry on main floor. 2 car attached garage plus space for multiple cars in deep driveway.No smoking please. Pet negotiable with Landlord's prior written approval and additional fee.