Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:14 AM

850 West Fullerton Avenue West

850 West Fullerton Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

850 West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3878 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lincoln Park/DePaul single family home in central location near park, shops, restaurants, public transit, and more. - Open and airy main floor with wonderful light, large living room, separate dining room, cook's kitchen with huge island. Breakfast room open to spacious deck. Three bedrooms on one level with two updated bathrooms. Master has double sinks and large walk in shower.Ground level features expansive great room and 4th bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. 2nd laundry on main floor. 2 car attached garage plus space for multiple cars in deep driveway.No smoking please. Pet negotiable with Landlord's prior written approval and additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West have any available units?
850 West Fullerton Avenue West has a unit available for $6,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West have?
Some of 850 West Fullerton Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 West Fullerton Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
850 West Fullerton Avenue West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 West Fullerton Avenue West pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 West Fullerton Avenue West is pet friendly.
Does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 850 West Fullerton Avenue West does offer parking.
Does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 West Fullerton Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West have a pool?
No, 850 West Fullerton Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 850 West Fullerton Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 850 West Fullerton Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 West Fullerton Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
