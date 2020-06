849 North Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park doorman elevator gym parking garage

LOCATION!LOCATION! LOCATION! AWESOME RIVER NORTH/GOLD COAST 14TH FLOOR EAST FACING LOFT W/SOARING 12' CEILINGS AND GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE CHICAGO SKYLINE. CLAN AND UPGRADED W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, GAS FIREPLACE AND ACCESS TO OUTDOOR BALCONY. EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ MAPLE CABINETS, HIGH-END STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND AND DINING ROOM / TABLESPACE. ***WASHER + DRYER IN THE UNIT. EACH BEDROOM HAS A PRIVATE FULL BATH. RENT INCLUDES LOTS AND LOTS, PLUS THE BUILDING IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM A DOG PARK + A COUPLE OF MINUTES TO BROWN/ PURPLE LINE / BLUE LINE!!! WHOLE FOODS! 90/94! SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, AND ALL KINDS OF FUN! CABLE, GAS, HEAT, AND WATER INCLUDED. ALL YOU HAVE TO PAY IS ELECTRIC BILL. BUILDING FEATURES 24-HOUR DOORMAN, DRY CLEANERS, FITNESS CENTER, BUSINESS CENTER, PARTY ROOM. PETS CONSIDERED SUBJECT TO TENANT'S CREDENTIALS. INDOOR PARKING GARAGE SPACE #33 AT $200/M ADDITIONAL. UNIT IS EASY TO VIEW.