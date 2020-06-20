All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 847 West Diversey Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
847 West Diversey Parkway
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:49 AM

847 West Diversey Parkway

847 West Diversey Parkway · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lincoln Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

847 West Diversey Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom Condo with TRULY Stellar finishes! This home shows like a MODEL. Features include Front balcony, Custom Fireplace. High End Pillared and Arched Kitchen offering a 2 step breakfast bar. Custom Wainscoting, Elegant Crown Trim Finishes. Unique step-up to excellent master suite, bathroom offers heated flooring, steam spa, separate tub, custom closets crown cove molding. Storage closet in the basement. Energy sound efficient concrete soundproofing and bio insulation. Attached Garage Parking $250/Month. 94% WALKSCORE, 83% TRANSIT SCORE, 87% BIKESCORE. excellent transit which means transit is convenient for most trips. Car sharing is available from Zipcar, RelayRides, Getaround and I-GO. 0.1m Brown Line, 0.5m Red Line, 0.1m Purple Line, 1.4m UPNW Train. UNIT AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 [2 year lease optional]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 847 West Diversey Parkway have any available units?
847 West Diversey Parkway has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 847 West Diversey Parkway have?
Some of 847 West Diversey Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 847 West Diversey Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
847 West Diversey Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 847 West Diversey Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 847 West Diversey Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 847 West Diversey Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 847 West Diversey Parkway does offer parking.
Does 847 West Diversey Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 847 West Diversey Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 847 West Diversey Parkway have a pool?
No, 847 West Diversey Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 847 West Diversey Parkway have accessible units?
No, 847 West Diversey Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 847 West Diversey Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 847 West Diversey Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 847 West Diversey Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5034-5046 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5034 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1215 E.hyde Park Blvd
1215 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
5100 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
3350 N Kenmore
3350 North Kenmore Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea 8236 S Maryland
8236 S Maryland Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
Del Prado
5307 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity