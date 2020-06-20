847 West Diversey Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

3 Bedroom Condo with TRULY Stellar finishes! This home shows like a MODEL. Features include Front balcony, Custom Fireplace. High End Pillared and Arched Kitchen offering a 2 step breakfast bar. Custom Wainscoting, Elegant Crown Trim Finishes. Unique step-up to excellent master suite, bathroom offers heated flooring, steam spa, separate tub, custom closets crown cove molding. Storage closet in the basement. Energy sound efficient concrete soundproofing and bio insulation. Attached Garage Parking $250/Month. 94% WALKSCORE, 83% TRANSIT SCORE, 87% BIKESCORE. excellent transit which means transit is convenient for most trips. Car sharing is available from Zipcar, RelayRides, Getaround and I-GO. 0.1m Brown Line, 0.5m Red Line, 0.1m Purple Line, 1.4m UPNW Train. UNIT AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 [2 year lease optional]