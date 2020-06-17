Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

845 West Agatite Avenue Apt #1W, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New rehabbed building. Dine in kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.HEAT INCLUDED! Pets welcome. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Onsite laundry. Close to transportation,restaurants and the lake. Off street Parking according to availability.MOVE IN SPECIAL! [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3540773 ]