Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

845 West Agatite Avenue

845 West Agatite Avenue · (773) 343-8160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

845 West Agatite Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1W · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
845 West Agatite Avenue Apt #1W, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New rehabbed building. Dine in kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.HEAT INCLUDED! Pets welcome. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Onsite laundry. Close to transportation,restaurants and the lake. Off street Parking according to availability.MOVE IN SPECIAL! [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3540773 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 West Agatite Avenue have any available units?
845 West Agatite Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 845 West Agatite Avenue have?
Some of 845 West Agatite Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 845 West Agatite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 West Agatite Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 West Agatite Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 West Agatite Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 845 West Agatite Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 845 West Agatite Avenue does offer parking.
Does 845 West Agatite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 West Agatite Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 West Agatite Avenue have a pool?
No, 845 West Agatite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 845 West Agatite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 West Agatite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 West Agatite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 845 West Agatite Avenue has units with dishwashers.
