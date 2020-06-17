Amenities
845 West Agatite Avenue Apt #1W, Chicago, IL 60640 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marc Drendel, Rent Right Realty, (773) 343-8160. Available from: 05/11/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. New rehabbed building. Dine in kitchen with Stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave.HEAT INCLUDED! Pets welcome. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Onsite laundry. Close to transportation,restaurants and the lake. Off street Parking according to availability.MOVE IN SPECIAL! [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3540773 ]