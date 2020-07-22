8442 S Ashland Ave 2B

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

$775 / 1BR / 1BA - 8442 S. Ashland - RI - Property Id: 137554



MARKET TENANTS AND SECTION 8 VOUCHERS HOLDERS WELCOME!!



1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago

Heat Included



Move in fee required: $465



**Rental requirements are as follows

Section 8 Voucher Holders

-Must have moving papers in hand

-2 valid forms of ID

-Rent burden worksheet

-Most recent 30 days worth of income



Credit Score must be 575

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies



Market Tenants

-2 valid forms of ID

-30 days worth of most recent income (min 3x the rent amount-net pay)



** Call or email to schedule a showing of this property

Leasing is through DreamSpots Leasing Inc

Shay 312-884-1593

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137554

Property Id 137554



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848427)