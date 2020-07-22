8442 S Ashland Ave 2B

Amenities
$775 / 1BR / 1BA - 8442 S. Ashland - RI - Property Id: 137554
MARKET TENANTS AND SECTION 8 VOUCHERS HOLDERS WELCOME!!
1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago
Heat Included
Move in fee required: $465
**Rental requirements are as follows
Section 8 Voucher Holders
-Must have moving papers in hand
-2 valid forms of ID
-Rent burden worksheet
-Most recent 30 days worth of income
Credit Score must be 575
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Market Tenants
-2 valid forms of ID
-30 days worth of most recent income (min 3x the rent amount-net pay)
** Call or email to schedule a showing of this property
Leasing is through DreamSpots Leasing Inc
Shay 312-884-1593
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137554
Property Id 137554
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5848427)