Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

8442 S Ashland Ave 2B

8442 South Ashland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8442 South Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
$775 / 1BR / 1BA - 8442 S. Ashland - RI - Property Id: 137554

MARKET TENANTS AND SECTION 8 VOUCHERS HOLDERS WELCOME!!

1br/1ba located on the south side of Chicago
Heat Included

Move in fee required: $465

**Rental requirements are as follows
Section 8 Voucher Holders
-Must have moving papers in hand
-2 valid forms of ID
-Rent burden worksheet
-Most recent 30 days worth of income

Credit Score must be 575
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies

Market Tenants
-2 valid forms of ID
-30 days worth of most recent income (min 3x the rent amount-net pay)

** Call or email to schedule a showing of this property
Leasing is through DreamSpots Leasing Inc
Shay 312-884-1593
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137554
Property Id 137554

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

