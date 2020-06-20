All apartments in Chicago
844 W Buckingham Pl #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

844 W Buckingham Pl #1

844 West Buckingham Place · (443) 856-7274
Location

844 West Buckingham Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath in Lakeview! - Property Id: 288303

Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath in Lakeview!
Gorgeous two bedroom, two bath at Buckingham and Halsted in Lakeview features hardwood floors, central air, wood burning fireplace, Jacuzzi, large combination living and dining rooms, kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, tons of natural light, in unit laundry, deck, tall ceilings, great closet space, one outdoor parking space included, close to transportation, restaurants, bars, shopping, nightlife, lake and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288303
Property Id 288303

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5811685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 have any available units?
844 W Buckingham Pl #1 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 have?
Some of 844 W Buckingham Pl #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 currently offering any rent specials?
844 W Buckingham Pl #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 pet-friendly?
No, 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 offer parking?
Yes, 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 does offer parking.
Does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 have a pool?
No, 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 does not have a pool.
Does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 have accessible units?
No, 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 W Buckingham Pl #1 has units with dishwashers.
