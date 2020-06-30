833 W 15TH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

University Village - Sunny 2BR, W/D in unit; dishwasher; HWF; fitness center; garage spot included!Don't miss out on this great condo, in a great location!



Walking distance to UIC, Little Italy, and about a mile to Medical District. Plenty of restaurants, shopping, coffee houses, and nightlife nearby. Just steps to the Halsted Street BNSF Metra, and only a block from I-90/94 (the Dan Ryan), so getting around town will be simple.



With wood floors, and central AC and heat, and a balcony to enjoy a little outdoor time, it's the perfect home for you! Some of the great features:



Laundry in unitDishwasherMicrowaveCentral ACGas-forced-air heatHardwood floorsBalconyWalk-in closetApproximate room dimensions:



Living room / kitchen: 15 3 x 19 5Bedroom 1: 13 x 11Bedroom 2: 11 8 x 10 1Walk-in closet / laundry: 8 6 x 6 11Building amenities include:



Fitness RoomSundeck/Grilling AreaDoor staffAnd - an indoor heated garage spot is included in the rent!Sorry - no pets!



This fabulous unit is available NOW -- don't miss it!