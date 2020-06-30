All apartments in Chicago
833 W 15TH PLACE

833 West 15th Place · (773) 426-2924
Location

833 West 15th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
University Village - Sunny 2BR, W/D in unit; dishwasher; HWF; fitness center; garage spot included!Don't miss out on this great condo, in a great location!

Walking distance to UIC, Little Italy, and about a mile to Medical District. Plenty of restaurants, shopping, coffee houses, and nightlife nearby. Just steps to the Halsted Street BNSF Metra, and only a block from I-90/94 (the Dan Ryan), so getting around town will be simple.

With wood floors, and central AC and heat, and a balcony to enjoy a little outdoor time, it's the perfect home for you! Some of the great features:

Laundry in unitDishwasherMicrowaveCentral ACGas-forced-air heatHardwood floorsBalconyWalk-in closetApproximate room dimensions:

Living room / kitchen: 15 3 x 19 5Bedroom 1: 13 x 11Bedroom 2: 11 8 x 10 1Walk-in closet / laundry: 8 6 x 6 11Building amenities include:

Fitness RoomSundeck/Grilling AreaDoor staffAnd - an indoor heated garage spot is included in the rent!Sorry - no pets!

This fabulous unit is available NOW -- don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 W 15TH PLACE have any available units?
833 W 15TH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 W 15TH PLACE have?
Some of 833 W 15TH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 W 15TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
833 W 15TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 W 15TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 833 W 15TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 833 W 15TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 833 W 15TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 833 W 15TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 W 15TH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 W 15TH PLACE have a pool?
No, 833 W 15TH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 833 W 15TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 833 W 15TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 833 W 15TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 W 15TH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
