All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 832 W Buena Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
832 W Buena Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

832 W Buena Ave

832 West Buena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

832 West Buena Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Fantastic high-rise located in Buena Park - Property Id: 284494

This fantastic high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops. Our one, two and three-bedroom apartments feature radiant heated hardwood flooring, air conditioning, and modern kitchens with mounted microwaves and dishwashers. Be sure you take advantage of unobstructed views of Lake Michigan and the city skyline!

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284494
Property Id 284494

(RLNE5795921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 W Buena Ave have any available units?
832 W Buena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 W Buena Ave have?
Some of 832 W Buena Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 W Buena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
832 W Buena Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 W Buena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 832 W Buena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 832 W Buena Ave offer parking?
No, 832 W Buena Ave does not offer parking.
Does 832 W Buena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 832 W Buena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 W Buena Ave have a pool?
No, 832 W Buena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 832 W Buena Ave have accessible units?
No, 832 W Buena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 832 W Buena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 W Buena Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Wells Place
837 South Wells Street
Chicago, IL 60607
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
Ashland Manor
4874 North Ashland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
729 N Central Ave
729 N Central Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
2618-26 N Rockwell
2618 North Rockwell Street
Chicago, IL 60647
3252 N Lakewood
3252 North Lakewood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College