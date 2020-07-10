All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 823 W Buckingham Pl 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
823 W Buckingham Pl 3
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

823 W Buckingham Pl 3

823 West Buckingham Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

823 West Buckingham Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 823 W BUCKINGHAM, #3 - Property Id: 301054

Vintage meets modern in this 3BR/2BA, 2000 sq ft, stunning duplex in the heart of Lakeview. Generously sized, and incredibly bright living & dining room with dark oak hardwood floors, stunning skylights, and unique stained glass window. Updated, eat-in kitchen features s/s appliances, granite counter tops, and direct access to lovely back deck, perfect for grilling. Unit has two full updated bathrooms, laundry in-unit, central heat & air, 3 CAR TANDEM exterior parking pad, a shared common basement storage space, and more! Walk to red line, Wrigley Field, boutique shops, amazing restaurants, the Lake front and all that Lakeview has to offer! Pets negotiable (additional deposit). 1 month security deposit. Available August 1st.

Amenities:
Balcony, Outdoor Space, Dining Room, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Renovated, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen, Laundry In Unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301054
Property Id 301054

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5930174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 have any available units?
823 W Buckingham Pl 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 have?
Some of 823 W Buckingham Pl 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 currently offering any rent specials?
823 W Buckingham Pl 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 is pet friendly.
Does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 offer parking?
Yes, 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 offers parking.
Does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 have a pool?
No, 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 does not have a pool.
Does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 have accessible units?
No, 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 W Buckingham Pl 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Shores
4304 North Sheridan Road
Chicago, IL 60613
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
1249 S Fairfield Ave
1249 S Fairfield Ave
Chicago, IL 60608
1001 South State
1001 S State St
Chicago, IL 60605
850 Lake Shore Drive
850 N Lake Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60611
1819 Lofts
1819 West Division Street
Chicago, IL 60622
5800 W Iowa St
5800 W Iowa St
Chicago, IL 60651
Algonquin Apartments
1606 E Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College