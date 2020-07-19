All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
819 W Eastwood Ave 1E
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

819 W Eastwood Ave 1E

819 West Eastwood Avenue · (773) 807-4543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

819 West Eastwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1E · Avail. now

$2,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2Bed - 2Bath at 819 W Eastwood Ave - Property Id: 306329

One Month Concession, if a Lease Starts on or before April 15th with a 12 Month Lease. (Net Effective = $1,995/mo from the 2nd Month thru the 12th Month) Awesome Uptown location near the Lakefront, Montrose dog beach & public transportation. Walk to Everything. Target, Aldi, Wilson Red Line L Stop and Weiss Memorial Hospital; All within reach! Open Floor Plan Condo Rental with Quality Amenities & 9ft Ceilings with Recessed Lighting. Updated 1200 sqft 2 Bed/2 Bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer. Central HVAC. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gas fireplace with granite hearth. The 2 Bathrooms feature Granite and Marble Floors. HUGE Rear Deck, and Large Fenced Backyard. TWO Exterior Parking Spots included! One-Month Security Deposit OR $400 Move-In Fee depending of Credit & Employment History Report. Pet Friendly (no aggressive breeds, weight & count limitation) with NO Deposit/Fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/819-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il-unit-1e/306329
Property Id 306329

(RLNE5971209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E have any available units?
819 W Eastwood Ave 1E has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E have?
Some of 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E currently offering any rent specials?
819 W Eastwood Ave 1E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E is pet friendly.
Does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E offer parking?
Yes, 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E offers parking.
Does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E have a pool?
No, 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E does not have a pool.
Does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E have accessible units?
No, 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E does not have accessible units.
Does 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 819 W Eastwood Ave 1E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
7706 S Coles Avenue
7706 S Coles Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
5222-38 S Drexel Avenue
5222 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Columbus Plaza
233 E Wacker Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
Catalyst
123 N Desplaines St
Chicago, IL 60661
Roosevelt Collection Lofts
1135 S Delano Ct E
Chicago, IL 60607
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity