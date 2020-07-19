819 W Eastwood Ave 1E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2Bed - 2Bath at 819 W Eastwood Ave - Property Id: 306329



One Month Concession, if a Lease Starts on or before April 15th with a 12 Month Lease. (Net Effective = $1,995/mo from the 2nd Month thru the 12th Month) Awesome Uptown location near the Lakefront, Montrose dog beach & public transportation. Walk to Everything. Target, Aldi, Wilson Red Line L Stop and Weiss Memorial Hospital; All within reach! Open Floor Plan Condo Rental with Quality Amenities & 9ft Ceilings with Recessed Lighting. Updated 1200 sqft 2 Bed/2 Bath. Gourmet Kitchen with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. IN-UNIT Washer/Dryer. Central HVAC. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Gas fireplace with granite hearth. The 2 Bathrooms feature Granite and Marble Floors. HUGE Rear Deck, and Large Fenced Backyard. TWO Exterior Parking Spots included! One-Month Security Deposit OR $400 Move-In Fee depending of Credit & Employment History Report. Pet Friendly (no aggressive breeds, weight & count limitation) with NO Deposit/Fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/819-w-eastwood-ave-chicago-il-unit-1e/306329

Property Id 306329



(RLNE5971209)