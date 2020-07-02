All apartments in Chicago
811 West 15th Place
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

811 West 15th Place

811 West 15th Place · No Longer Available
Location

811 West 15th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Near West Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home! This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home is NOT your average unit & comes fully furnished IF needed, includes parking and storage, if needed! Upgraded with hardwood floors, solid panel oak doors, trim and gorgeous wood ceiling panels warming the unit beyond belief. Open concept LR DR and kitchen offers a gas fireplace and access to the large balcony with breathtaking views. Island kitchen offers loads of wood cabinetry, granite tops, stainless appliances and upgraded lighting. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and private bath with jacuzzi tub, dual vanity with granite tops and upgraded imported tile floors. Split floor plan offers tons of privacy with a rear bedroom and full bath with walk in shower, full glass doors, pedestal sink and imported tile. In unit W/D. Garage parking included in price. Building offers doorman, gym, storage and landscaped common terrace. Great walkable location for transportation, dining, shopping & more! Great Location! Parking Spot #1-28-E | Storage Spot 303 located on Second Floor! INCLUDES PARKING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 West 15th Place have any available units?
811 West 15th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 West 15th Place have?
Some of 811 West 15th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 West 15th Place currently offering any rent specials?
811 West 15th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 West 15th Place pet-friendly?
No, 811 West 15th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 811 West 15th Place offer parking?
Yes, 811 West 15th Place offers parking.
Does 811 West 15th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 West 15th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 West 15th Place have a pool?
No, 811 West 15th Place does not have a pool.
Does 811 West 15th Place have accessible units?
No, 811 West 15th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 811 West 15th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 West 15th Place has units with dishwashers.
