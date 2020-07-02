811 West 15th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW! Welcome home! This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home is NOT your average unit & comes fully furnished IF needed, includes parking and storage, if needed! Upgraded with hardwood floors, solid panel oak doors, trim and gorgeous wood ceiling panels warming the unit beyond belief. Open concept LR DR and kitchen offers a gas fireplace and access to the large balcony with breathtaking views. Island kitchen offers loads of wood cabinetry, granite tops, stainless appliances and upgraded lighting. Master bedroom suite with walk in closet and private bath with jacuzzi tub, dual vanity with granite tops and upgraded imported tile floors. Split floor plan offers tons of privacy with a rear bedroom and full bath with walk in shower, full glass doors, pedestal sink and imported tile. In unit W/D. Garage parking included in price. Building offers doorman, gym, storage and landscaped common terrace. Great walkable location for transportation, dining, shopping & more! Great Location! Parking Spot #1-28-E | Storage Spot 303 located on Second Floor! INCLUDES PARKING!