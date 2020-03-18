All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

811 S Lytle St 201B

811 S Lytle St · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 S Lytle St, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Condo-Garage Parking INCLD! - Property Id: 263310

Don't miss out on this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Columbus on the Park. Enjoy tall, lofted ceilings with hardwood floors through the main rooms. Two full bathrooms that have been updated and in-unit laundry. Plenty of natural light shines through this great corner unit on the 2nd floor, overlooking the park. The unit also has a balcony with a grill!The renovated kitchen includes all black appliances - along with microwave, dishwasher and wine fridge! Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the unit and large enough to fit king size beds. Comes with storage space. Garage parking, also included and the building is pet friendly! Building also offers bike storage, elevator access and workout room! Great location-- close to 290/90! Easy access to public transportation with plenty of shops and restaurants along Taylor Street!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263310
Property Id 263310

(RLNE5706243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 S Lytle St 201B have any available units?
811 S Lytle St 201B has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 S Lytle St 201B have?
Some of 811 S Lytle St 201B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 S Lytle St 201B currently offering any rent specials?
811 S Lytle St 201B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 S Lytle St 201B pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 S Lytle St 201B is pet friendly.
Does 811 S Lytle St 201B offer parking?
Yes, 811 S Lytle St 201B does offer parking.
Does 811 S Lytle St 201B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 S Lytle St 201B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 S Lytle St 201B have a pool?
No, 811 S Lytle St 201B does not have a pool.
Does 811 S Lytle St 201B have accessible units?
No, 811 S Lytle St 201B does not have accessible units.
Does 811 S Lytle St 201B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 S Lytle St 201B has units with dishwashers.
