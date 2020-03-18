811 S Lytle St 201B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Condo-Garage Parking INCLD! - Property Id: 263310



Don't miss out on this incredible 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located in Columbus on the Park. Enjoy tall, lofted ceilings with hardwood floors through the main rooms. Two full bathrooms that have been updated and in-unit laundry. Plenty of natural light shines through this great corner unit on the 2nd floor, overlooking the park. The unit also has a balcony with a grill!The renovated kitchen includes all black appliances - along with microwave, dishwasher and wine fridge! Both bedrooms are located on opposite sides of the unit and large enough to fit king size beds. Comes with storage space. Garage parking, also included and the building is pet friendly! Building also offers bike storage, elevator access and workout room! Great location-- close to 290/90! Easy access to public transportation with plenty of shops and restaurants along Taylor Street!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263310

Property Id 263310



(RLNE5706243)