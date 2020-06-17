7922 S. East End Ave..

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Gorgeous Rehabbed Ready to Move In!! - Decorative kitchen tile surrounds satin nickel faucet. Bathroom with elegant ceramic tile surrounds a high-end granite vanity and mirror combo with bathroom storage. 2-Tone paint in living and dining room with custom moldings, new interior, and exterior six panel doors. Rich colored walls in all rooms with high-gloss trim. New high efficiency windows. Embellished light fixtures throughout. All new and refurbished wood flooring with ceramic tile throughout.



Move in fee: $500



