Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7922 S. East End Ave.

7922 South East End Avenue · (312) 690-7711
Location

7922 South East End Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7922 S. East End Ave. · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Rehabbed Ready to Move In!! - Decorative kitchen tile surrounds satin nickel faucet. Bathroom with elegant ceramic tile surrounds a high-end granite vanity and mirror combo with bathroom storage. 2-Tone paint in living and dining room with custom moldings, new interior, and exterior six panel doors. Rich colored walls in all rooms with high-gloss trim. New high efficiency windows. Embellished light fixtures throughout. All new and refurbished wood flooring with ceramic tile throughout.

Move in fee: $500

(RLNE2318525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7922 S. East End Ave. have any available units?
7922 S. East End Ave. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7922 S. East End Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7922 S. East End Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 S. East End Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7922 S. East End Ave. offer parking?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7922 S. East End Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 S. East End Ave. have a pool?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7922 S. East End Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 S. East End Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7922 S. East End Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7922 S. East End Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

