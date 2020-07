Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

ONTARIO'S PROPERTIES - Property Id: 96662



Beautiful newly remodeled 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment located in Up and Coming Chatham Area. Eat-In kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances with hardwood floors throughout. Close to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and schools. Unit has Central Air and Cable ready access. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Move in Ready and Available for viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7847-south-langley-chicago-il-unit-2/96662

Property Id 96662



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5940803)