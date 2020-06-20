All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7824 S Shore Dr

7824 South South Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7824 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
CURRENT RENT SPECIAL- SOUTH SHORE 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 284598

You've got to see to believe this cozy & relaxing updated - 1 BEDROOM in historic South Shore! featuring:
*rehabbed kitchen & bathroom
*hardwood floors
*lots of storage
-close to transportation, restaurants, schools, and more!
-just steps from the Lake & Beach!
-CHA & SSI are WELCOME TO APPLY

************Applicant Requirements************:
*525+ credit score
*Earn $2100/month minimum
*No evictions/No bankruptcies

For ALL inquiries or to schedule a private showing:
Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose
(arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)
*APPLY IN PERSON!*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284598
Property Id 284598

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7824 S Shore Dr have any available units?
7824 S Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7824 S Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7824 S Shore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7824 S Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7824 S Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7824 S Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7824 S Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7824 S Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7824 S Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7824 S Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7824 S Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
