7824 S Shore Dr

CURRENT RENT SPECIAL- SOUTH SHORE 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 284598
You've got to see to believe this cozy & relaxing updated - 1 BEDROOM in historic South Shore! featuring:
*rehabbed kitchen & bathroom
*hardwood floors
*lots of storage
-close to transportation, restaurants, schools, and more!
-just steps from the Lake & Beach!
-CHA & SSI are WELCOME TO APPLY
************Applicant Requirements************:
*525+ credit score
*Earn $2100/month minimum
*No evictions/No bankruptcies
For ALL inquiries or to schedule a private showing:
Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose
(arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)
*APPLY IN PERSON!*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284598
No Pets Allowed
