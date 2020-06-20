7824 S Shore Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils

CURRENT RENT SPECIAL- SOUTH SHORE 1 BEDROOM! - Property Id: 284598



You've got to see to believe this cozy & relaxing updated - 1 BEDROOM in historic South Shore! featuring:

*rehabbed kitchen & bathroom

*hardwood floors

*lots of storage

-close to transportation, restaurants, schools, and more!

-just steps from the Lake & Beach!

-CHA & SSI are WELCOME TO APPLY



************Applicant Requirements************:

*525+ credit score

*Earn $2100/month minimum

*No evictions/No bankruptcies



For ALL inquiries or to schedule a private showing:

Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Arrie-Rose

(arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com)

*APPLY IN PERSON!*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284598

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795502)