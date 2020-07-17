All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 7822 S Shore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
7822 S Shore Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7822 S Shore Dr

7822 South South Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
South Shore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7822 South South Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SWEET 1 BEDROOM-STEPS FROM THE BEACH -S. SHORE DR! - Property Id: 301986

COME HOME & enjoy a cozy & relaxing updated - 1 BEDROOM in historic South Shore! featuring:
*rehabbed kitchen & bathroom
*hardwood floors
*lots of storage
*close to transportation, restaurants, schools, and more!
-just steps from the Lake & Beach!
-CHA & SSI are WELCOME TO APPLY
*******Applicant Requirements********
*525+ credit score
*Household Income $2100/month minimum
*No evictions/No bankruptcies
For ALL inquiries or to schedule a private showing: Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Ms.Arrie-Rose at (arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com) *APPLY IN PERSON!*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301986
Property Id 301986

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5934484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 S Shore Dr have any available units?
7822 S Shore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 7822 S Shore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7822 S Shore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 S Shore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7822 S Shore Dr offer parking?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7822 S Shore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 S Shore Dr have a pool?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7822 S Shore Dr have accessible units?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 S Shore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7822 S Shore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7822 S Shore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobbler Square Lofts
1350 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1939 N Lincoln
1939 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
537 West Melrose
537 W Melrose St
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College