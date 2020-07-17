7822 S Shore Dr

Amenities

SWEET 1 BEDROOM-STEPS FROM THE BEACH -S. SHORE DR! - Property Id: 301986



COME HOME & enjoy a cozy & relaxing updated - 1 BEDROOM in historic South Shore! featuring:

*rehabbed kitchen & bathroom

*hardwood floors

*lots of storage

*close to transportation, restaurants, schools, and more!

-just steps from the Lake & Beach!

-CHA & SSI are WELCOME TO APPLY

*******Applicant Requirements********

*525+ credit score

*Household Income $2100/month minimum

*No evictions/No bankruptcies

For ALL inquiries or to schedule a private showing: Please TEXT (312) 566-7140 or email Ms.Arrie-Rose at (arrierose.dreamspots@gmail.com) *APPLY IN PERSON!*

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301986

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5934484)