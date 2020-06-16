All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
7738 North Ashland Ave.
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

7738 North Ashland Ave.

7738 N Ashland Ave · (773) 893-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7738 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Amenities

24hr laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
Apartment Features: Modern Espresso Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Dark Hardwood Flooring Renovated Bathroom Spacious Living Room with Courtyard View Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting High Ceilings Heat and Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features: Renovated Lobby and Hallways Free Fitness Room Access at nearby 7616 Marshfield 24 HR Laundry room Front door Security Access Control with Key Fob Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Nightlife, Shopping & Beach Nearby Howard Red/Purple Line and Sheridan Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 North Ashland Ave. have any available units?
7738 North Ashland Ave. has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7738 North Ashland Ave. have?
Some of 7738 North Ashland Ave.'s amenities include 24hr laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 North Ashland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7738 North Ashland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 North Ashland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 7738 North Ashland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7738 North Ashland Ave. offer parking?
No, 7738 North Ashland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7738 North Ashland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7738 North Ashland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 North Ashland Ave. have a pool?
No, 7738 North Ashland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7738 North Ashland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7738 North Ashland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 North Ashland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7738 North Ashland Ave. has units with dishwashers.
