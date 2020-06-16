7738 North Ashland Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry 24hr laundry e-payments key fob access lobby

Apartment Features: Modern Espresso Kitchen Cabinets Granite Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Dark Hardwood Flooring Renovated Bathroom Spacious Living Room with Courtyard View Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting High Ceilings Heat and Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features: Renovated Lobby and Hallways Free Fitness Room Access at nearby 7616 Marshfield 24 HR Laundry room Front door Security Access Control with Key Fob Close to Jewel, Starbucks, Nightlife, Shopping & Beach Nearby Howard Red/Purple Line and Sheridan Buses Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau Rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease