Amenities

hardwood floors refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath In South Shore - Property Id: 295319



This will not last long! Gleaming real hardwood floors open and spacious living room, separate dining room, 3 spacious bedrooms with a second bathroom.Lots of closet space. No security deposit. Move-In fee of $350.



Requirements:

-525+ Credit Score

-Income must 2x's the rent

-No Evictions

-No Bankruptcies



Please text or email Daylin with Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.



Phone: (773)952-1808

Email: daylin.dreamspots@gmail.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295319

Property Id 295319



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5837874)