7710 Sheridan
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:05 AM

7710 Sheridan

7710 N Sheridan Rd · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7710 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Magnificent one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with modern gray cabinets, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fan, hardwood floors, ceramic tiled bathroom, large bright windows, large bedroom, great closet space, elevator, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome. Steps to Beach, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 Sheridan have any available units?
7710 Sheridan has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7710 Sheridan have?
Some of 7710 Sheridan's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7710 Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
7710 Sheridan isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 7710 Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 7710 Sheridan offer parking?
No, 7710 Sheridan does not offer parking.
Does 7710 Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 Sheridan have a pool?
No, 7710 Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 7710 Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 7710 Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7710 Sheridan has units with dishwashers.
