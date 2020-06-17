7710 Sheridan

Amenities
Magnificent one bedroom, one bathroom in Rogers Park features rehabbed kitchen with modern gray cabinets, white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, large combination living and dining rooms, ceiling fan, hardwood floors, ceramic tiled bathroom, large bright windows, large bedroom, great closet space, elevator, laundry room in building, and pets are welcome. Steps to Beach, nightlife, transportation, and more! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease