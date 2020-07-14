7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments

Amenities

7706 S Saginaw is located in South Shore, Chicago, and features On-Site Laundry, Uncovered Parking, and Security Cameras. One and two bedroom apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors,and High-End Finishes. The property is convenient to Family Dollar, S&O Food Market, Joji Gyros, and Rainbow Beach on the lake. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Windsor Park stop or several bus lines at S. South Shore Drive & 77th. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing with Pangea Real Estate.