7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments
7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments

7706 S Saginaw Ave · (312) 878-2743
7706 S Saginaw Ave, Chicago, IL 60649
South Shore

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
accepts section 8
7706 S Saginaw is located in South Shore, Chicago, and features On-Site Laundry, Uncovered Parking, and Security Cameras. One and two bedroom apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors,and High-End Finishes. The property is convenient to Family Dollar, S&O Food Market, Joji Gyros, and Rainbow Beach on the lake. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at the Windsor Park stop or several bus lines at S. South Shore Drive & 77th. Pets are welcome! Call today for a showing with Pangea Real Estate.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: street parking. Surface lot.

Does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments have any available units?
7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments have?
Some of 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments offers parking.
Does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments have a pool?
No, 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments have accessible units?
No, 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 S Saginaw - South Shore Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
