Newly Rehabbed 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 298703



-Spacious apartment

-Stainless steel appliances

-Modern bathroom & Kitchen

-In unit washer & dryer

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS

-560+ Credit score NO EXCEPTIONS

-NO evictions NO bankruptcies NO judgements

-Income must be 3x the rent amount

$700 Move in fee

Please contact Omunique Carter with Compass at (312)890-7354 if you would like more information or to schedule a tour.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298703

No Pets Allowed



